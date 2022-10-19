Hitachi assigns creative duties to BBH India

The account was won post multi-agency pitch.
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, India’s premium air-conditioner brand ‘Hitachi’, has appointed BBH India as its creative strategy & advertising agency partner. With this appointment, Hitachi aims to create a high decibel brand awareness and strengthen its brand leadership amongst the New Informed World consumer.
With over 35 years of legacy in India, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited manufactures a wide range of products under the Hitachi brand, such as room air-conditioners (Split & Window ACs) to commercial air-conditioners including Chiller, Cassette Air conditioners, Ductable air-conditioners & VRF systems. A part of Publicis Groupe, BBH is a full-service global creative agency network offering strategic brand ideas, integrated communications, pure-play digital solutions, and much more to some of the world’s best-loved brands.
The agency won the business as part of a contested multi-agency pitch and will manage full-service responsibilities for strategic creative design and advertising. As Hitachi's agency of record, BBH India will now spearhead the development of both consumer-focused and business-driven marketing campaigns for Hitachi's HVAC and refrigeration solutions.
Nilesh Shah, SVP, Business Planning & Marketing said, “At Hitachi, our brand communication is always focused towards the changing needs and preferences of the new-age consumers who aspire for innovative product offerings. We wanted a strategic creative partner who can help us in strengthening our brand positioning as an Aspirational Premium brand by bringing in a fresh perspective to our brand proposition. We look forward to this creative partnership with BBH and further building on our track record of memorable, creative campaigns across the target audience.”
Commenting on the win, Dheeraj Sinha, CEO, Leo Burnett - South Asia & Chairman, BBH India said, “Air conditioning has become a crucial part of modern life, and, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited is an undisputed leader in creating world-class air conditioning products. As a team, we are very proud and humbled to be chosen as a creative partner of India’s most aspirational and premium air conditioning brand. We have a big task in front of us, as the brand is known for its stunning consumer campaigns and has consistently rolled out great pieces of creative work over the years. We are excited to co-create the next chapter of the brand story and level up the brand salience.”