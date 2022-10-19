Hitachi assigns creative duties to BBH India

Commenting on the win, Dheeraj Sinha, CEO, Leo Burnett - South Asia & Chairman, BBH India said, “Air conditioning has become a crucial part of modern life, and, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited is an undisputed leader in creating world-class air conditioning products. As a team, we are very proud and humbled to be chosen as a creative partner of India’s most aspirational and premium air conditioning brand. We have a big task in front of us, as the brand is known for its stunning consumer campaigns and has consistently rolled out great pieces of creative work over the years. We are excited to co-create the next chapter of the brand story and level up the brand salience.”