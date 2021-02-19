Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic gets YAAP on board as their content and social media agency

Hitachi Systems appointed YAAP as their social media and content agency to help them build their social media and digital presence.
The leading technology and IT services company works with the likes of Blackberry, Oracle, Cisco, Dell, NetApp, VMware, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and many more. HSMC helps these organizations, with an entire bouquet of technology, IT and cloud services. Hitachi Systems appointed YAAP as their social media and content agency to help them build their social media and digital presence.
Commenting on the appointment, Anuj Gupta, CEO, Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic said, “We’re excited to have a partner like YAAP on board. As a company that is constantly innovating, it was important to us to have a partner that shares the same values to help us stand out.”
Manan Kapur, Partner, YAAP, said, “Hitachi Systems are pioneers in the industry and we’re so excited to be able to join hands with an organization that are truly trailblazers in the technology and IT services space. We’re looking forward to doing some exciting work with Anuj and the talented team at Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic.”