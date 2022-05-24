HiveMinds bags digital marketing mandate for Rupeek

Rupeek’s spokesperson commented, “Rupeek is the first brand that has digitized the entire process of obtaining secured credit against gold holdings, allowing users to get instant credit from the comfort of their homes. As we continue to grow and unlock gold backed credit for a billion Indians, digital marketing will play an important role in driving this momentum further via tech-led gold monetization (GoMon) in over 120 cities across the country. We are happy to partner with HiveMinds in this digital led growth.”