HiveMinds wins Digital Marketing mandate for Kuvera

HiveMinds is a unit of Madison World.
HiveMinds Innovative Market Solutions, the digital marketing specialist of Madison World has won the digital marketing mandate for Kuvera, India’s fastest growing investment platform.
Founded in 2016, Kuvera offers online personal financial services and has pioneered goal-based, direct plan mutual fund investing for Indians. It uses technology to help users make smart decisions and navigate the nuances of personal finance. Trusted by more than 1.3 million+ Investors with over Rs. 34,000 Crores in assets; it enables investments, loans and remittances.
Gaurav Rastogi, founder and CEO, Kuvera said, “At Kuvera we are creating a safe space to invest for every Indian. We believe that HiveMinds’ category understanding and strategy can really drive the next phase of our growth.”
Jyothirmayee JT, Founder & CEO of HiveMinds noted, “Digital investment platforms are driving a sea change in the way Indians invest. Kuvera is riding this wave through product innovation, an agile platform and customer onboarding at scale. We’re happy to be associated with the team and look forward to creating new benchmarks in growth together.”