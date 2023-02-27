HiveMinds wins mandate for HomeLane and Zydus Lifesciences

These accounts were won after multi-agency pitches.
HiveMinds, a leading digital marketing agency and the digital specialist of Madison World, further establishes its leadership position by winning mandates for some of the leading brands. The agency will be spearheading customer acquisition for HomeLane: India's finest - personalized home interiors and ecommerce growth for Zydus Lifesciences.
An early entrant in India’s digital marketing scene, HiveMinds has pioneered the digital space - be it SEO, Performance & Paid Campaigns, Digital Analytics, Social Media Marketing, Digital Branding, or Creative and Content services. The agency’s new client acquisitions, in the face of multi-agency pitches, establishes HiveMinds to be one of the most sought out digital agencies with a diverse and talented team working towards transforming businesses. The series of new clients vary in sectors, ranging from retail, interior solutions to healthcare.
Commenting on their wins, Jyothrimayee J T, founder & CEO of HiveMinds says, “Over the years we have developed expertise in almost all key sectors, be it ecommerce, ed-tech, fin-tech, or BFSI. Therefore, we are able to customise service offerings to best suit sector specific client requirements. We are delighted to onboard our new accounts and we look forward to taking these brands to the next level of growth with our expertise in digital media and analytics.”
HiveMinds acts as a strategy partner for its clients and owns the overall digital growth mandate.With its current mandates, the agency is developing a strong and sustainable lead across geographies, industries and startup ecosystem in India. Some other brands who have given ecommerce mandates to HiveMinds in the recent past are Sugar cosmetics, LifeScan and Kapiva.