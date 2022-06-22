HiveMinds wins the digital mandate for Flipkart Health+

Arvind Charanyan V, chief business officer, Flipkart Health+, commented, “Post Covid, there has been an increase in demand for healthcare and wellness products across the country, which is currently underserved especially in the remote areas. We want to leverage technology in a way that strengthens the healthcare ecosystem and enables it to serve customers better by making accessibility to healthcare simpler even for those residing in distant areas of the country and contributing towards a healthier India. Digital as a medium has the reach with the customers and we’ve carefully selected HiveMinds for the experience and expertise they bring to the table.”