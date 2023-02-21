HK Vitals brings focus on real collagen with its new campaign film featuring Yami Gautam

Speaking about the new campaign, Neha Gupta, head of brand, HK Vitals said “Real You Happy You is all about dispelling the myth and breaking the illusion. It is the brand’s second campaign which enlighten consumers on different types of collagen products available in the market and nudges consumers towards the importance of choosing real collagen over collagen builders for effective and longer-lasting results. Yami's simple lifestyle and approach to beauty and wellness align with the values of the target consumers and our brand philosophy, making her the ideal partner for the campaign.”