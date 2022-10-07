H&M India’s campaign is a visual adventure to this festive season’s celebrations

With the release of the first Brighter Than Ever campaign in 2020, H&M India has released immersive narratives on the shared desire and hope to celebrate the way we used to. After two years, the world may be moving back to normal, but seemingly “normal” affairs such as games night with friends or a day in with our family, today, feel brighter than ever to us. These prized personal versions of Brighter Than Ever are what the joyride of a film transports us to, with the character of a mysteriously magical Liftman to take us there with every character’s story-arc intended to represent our own nuanced and personal preferences when it comes to making the festive season special.