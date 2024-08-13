HMD makes Indian debut with star-studded campaign featuring Sanya Malhotra and Jimmy Shergill

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
AndAnd Brand Partners, an advertising agency, leads HMD's marketing strategy in India.
HMD which stands for Human Mobile Devices launched their first ever brand campaign in collaboration with AndAnd Brand Partners in India, featuring Sanya Malhotra and Jimmy Shergill introducing their inaugural product lineup, the HMD Crest smartphone and the feature phones HMD 105 and 110, respectively. The digital and TVC campaign marks a significant step in establishing the brand in one of the world's most competitive markets.
“Successfully launching our first products, the HMD Crest 5G smartphones along with the feature phones HMD 105 and HMD 110, marks our intent to dig deep for the long haul in the competitive Indian market," said Tathagat Jena, CMO and online sales head of HMD India. "We are a young-at-heart, style-forward, lifestyle brand, which hopes to connect with the trendy young consumers of India by breaking the mould of ‘over-the-top tech talk and let consumers enjoy our brand speak at all times.”
The Smart devices, featuring best in class 50MP gesture selfies with the new HMD Crest series smartphones and equally feature packed HMD 105 and HMD 110 models, highlight the brand's commitment to addressing the real needs of Indian consumers through meaningful, user-friendly technology.
Rajesh Minocha from AndAnd Brand Partners, the agency handling HMD’s mandate, adds, “To bring a brand to life is way bigger than bring a script to screen. The task cut out for us was to create a great first impression for brand HMD. It comes in with its own values in an industry that is immensely cluttered. The campaigns and launches reflect how the brand enhances human capabilities through tech, without becoming overwhelming. So, it is not one campaign on a specific product line, what we have put together is an entire eco-system of creative assets for a new brand.”
Sanya Malhotra, has recently been appointed as the brand ambassador with HMD India for the its entire smartphone range, starting with the HMD Crest series, which elevates and humanises the selfie experience with AI enabled gesture control technology.
The video campaign features Sanya taking selfies while showing off her breezy dance steps with easy gestures on the HMD Crest, highlighting one of the core features that allow users to capture hands-free selfies, enhancing their usability and creativity.
In a parallel world, Jimmy Shergill the hugely popular and charming actor, plays Jimmy Bhaiya to his butler Manohar in a humorous campaign bringing to life the easy-to-use feature phones, which include essential and user-friendly innovations like the "Phone Talker" feature and ever-increasing use case, the digital payments enabled by UPI both by SMS and scan and pay. These designs enhance daily interactions and financial transactions, making the phones incredibly user-friendly and relevant to the India’s evolving digital-first audience.