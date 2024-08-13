HMD makes Indian debut with star-studded campaign featuring Sanya Malhotra and Jimmy Shergill

Rajesh Minocha from AndAnd Brand Partners, the agency handling HMD’s mandate, adds, “To bring a brand to life is way bigger than bring a script to screen. The task cut out for us was to create a great first impression for brand HMD. It comes in with its own values in an industry that is immensely cluttered. The campaigns and launches reflect how the brand enhances human capabilities through tech, without becoming overwhelming. So, it is not one campaign on a specific product line, what we have put together is an entire eco-system of creative assets for a new brand.”