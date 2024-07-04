HMD partners with young cricket sensation Jemimah Rodrigues

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
HMD (Human Mobile Devices) announces a long-term partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues, the dynamic all-rounder from the Indian national women's cricket team. This collaboration marks an opportunity for HMD to connect with a young, tech-savvy audience in India, rooted in our shared values and a keen understanding of what people seek in technology
Jemimah Rodrigues, known for her versatility and elegance on and off the cricket field, embodies HMD’s values of innovation, sustainability, and authenticity.
"HMD is a new brand and our young audience relate to meaningful innovation and believe in staying real. In Jemimah, we see a vibrant and versatile brand advocate who really expresses herself on & off the field. We are excited about this long-term partnership. It will be magical," said Tathagat Jena, head of online business, DTC and marketing head, HMD.
Expressing her enthusiasm about the partnership, Jemimah Rodrigues stated, “In a world where athletes like us are expected to be like machines, here is a technology brand that wants us to be human. I am really excited to be with Human Mobile Devices.”