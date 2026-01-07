HoABL rolls out ‘No Drama’ campaign with Boman Irani & Aparshakti Khurana

The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) has launched a new brand campaign titled ‘No Drama’, featuring actors Boman Irani and Aparshakti Khurana. The campaign comprises six short films that address long-standing anxieties associated with land purchases in India.

The films focus on issues such as unclear land titles, legal complexity, encroachment risks, lack of transparency, location-related uncertainty and high entry barriers. Each narrative presents a familiar consumer concern before outlining how the brand positions its processes as simpler and more structured through a digital-led buying journey.

According to the company, the campaign is intended to reflect how land buying has evolved with greater use of technology, clearer documentation and varied ticket sizes aimed at widening access to ownership.

Speaking about the campaign, Saurabh Jain, chief marketing officer, The House of Abhinandan Lodha, said: “In our relentless pursuit to democratize land, we have consistently seen the same questions and concerns surface among potential land buyers - ranging from legal clarity and paperwork to security, trust and transparency. These barriers have traditionally held people back from considering land as an investment option to create wealth.

With the ‘No Drama’ campaign, our objective was to address these challenges in a light, relatable and culturally resonant way. Traditionally, stories around land investments in India have always felt overly dramatic, marked by complexity, anxiety and uncertainty. With HoABL’s branded land, driven by technology and a fully transparent processes, this is no longer the reality, and that is precisely what we set out to highlight through this campaign. Boman Irani and Aparshakti Khurana were the perfect fit to bring this thought to life, adding warmth and light-hearted humour while reinforcing a powerful message: that buying land today can be simple, secure, and confidently modern—with no more drama.”

Boman Irani, sharing his perspective, said: “I find HoABL’s approach quite refreshing. Through its end-to-end digital platform, the brand is transforming land investment into something transparent and drama free. It addresses the pain points people have dealt with for years. What I truly enjoyed about this campaign is how humour meets clarity to make a traditionally complex process feel accessible. I am glad to associate with a brand that understands these challenges and is actively solving them.”

Aparshakti Khurana, said: “Owning land has always been a milestone, but what’s exciting today is how early the younger generation is stepping into the world of investments. We are thinking about long term stability and generational wealth much sooner than before. What stood out to me while working on this campaign is how confidently HoABL addresses the doubts people my age usually have around land buying. Their end-to-end digital ecosystem brings a level of convenience and clarity that feels very in tune with the way the new generation prefers to make financial decisions. It feels good to collaborate with a brand that is reimagining a traditional category and empowering young investors to build something long lasting.”

The campaign is being released across digital platforms and is aimed at reframing how land investment is perceived among both first-time and younger buyers.