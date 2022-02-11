Hockey India onboards Digital Latte as new social media agency

Following the roaring success of the Indian Men and Women's Hockey Teams at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 where the Indian Men ended a 41-year medal drought with their Bronze medal feat and the Women's team enthralled the world with their historic fourth-place finish, Hockey India believes it is the right time to seize the popularity of the sport and engage with global fans with right digital messaging and promotion of the players across teams (both Senior Men and Women as well as Junior Men and Women).