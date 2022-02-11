Hockey India onboards Digital Latte as new social media agency

Digital Latte will be working towards presenting fresh digital ideas to push for engaging content on all social media platforms.
Hockey India on Friday announced the signing of a new digital media agency Digital Latte for the management of their social media requirements. Digital Latte, a full service creative digital agency, will be working towards presenting fresh digital ideas to push for engaging content on all social media platforms, and will also be using consumer insights to connect with the hockey fans in India and abroad.
Following the roaring success of the Indian Men and Women's Hockey Teams at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 where the Indian Men ended a 41-year medal drought with their Bronze medal feat and the Women's team enthralled the world with their historic fourth-place finish, Hockey India believes it is the right time to seize the popularity of the sport and engage with global fans with right digital messaging and promotion of the players across teams (both Senior Men and Women as well as Junior Men and Women).
"We are delighted to partner with Digital Latte as our new social media agency. In the growing digital world, it is important to connect with your audience digitally, and Digital Latte's growing reputation over the past decade has convinced us that it is the ideal agency for us to work towards that goal," stated Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam.
"Particularly after the Olympic success, Indian Hockey, is gaining popularity not just in India but across the world and the sport's digital presence is of paramount importance. We see this as an opportunity to further build the Hockey India brand and explore commercial opportunities for the future development of the sport," he further added.
Digital Latte also released a statement on the collaboration and said that they are ecstatic to be a part of the Hockey India team as the sport continues to gain traction worldwide.
Commenting on the new association, Chintan Vora, founder & director at Digital Latte, said, “We are thrilled to work with Hockey India. Hockey is a sport of intrinsic value to our cultural and national identity in India. It is a great opportunity for Digital Latte to associate so closely with an organisation of national importance such as Hockey India.
Having worked with different sports franchises from across various leagues, we understand the energy and approach it takes to work with a sports brand. We love working with people and brands that are setting new standards and Hockey India fits right there. We are looking forward to making their digital presence stronger as we move forward and for this partnership to continue for many years to come," the statement added.”