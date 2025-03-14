One protagonist, two story ideas: Tale of Zomato’s and Zepto’s Holi ads

When you step outside on Holi, there is a good chance someone will apply colours on you, or throw a water balloon at you. Some like it, some do not.

Zomato says it’s on the side of the latter especially when it comes to the safety of its delivery executives.

In a new spot, two ruffainesque boys are seen in an office meeting room throwing water balloons and colours at the helpless employees, and then perched on the roof of a one-floor home, readying their aim at a Zomato delivery executive. “Would you like it if this happened at work? We don’t, either,” reads the copy on the ad.

“Request all of you to avoid hitting delivery partners (of any brand) with water balloons, this Holi. It may be a fun activity – but it can put them off-balance while riding their two-wheelers/bikes and cause an accident,” wrote Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, marketing head of Zomato, on LinkedIn.

At the same time, quick commerce brand Zepto has taken a slightly different approach. Made for detergent brand Surf Excel, the ad shows its delivery executive doing his best to avoid being drenched in colours only to find himself surrounded by Holi revellers – he gives up smiling and asks them to go for it. A society resident graciously orders Surf Excel for him to later clean his clothes, which another Zepto delivery executive delivers.

Seeing the two ads, it’s unfair to even assume that Zepto doesn’t care about its delivery folks just because there’s no PSA from it. The idea from both brands is to enjoy the festival. Common sense tells you to be mindful of your safety and of others as well.