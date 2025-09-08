Home appliance brand Summercool unveils first TVC with Ajay Devgn

Summercool, one of India’s leading home and kitchen appliance brands has launched its maiden television commercial (TVC), featuring Bollywood star Ajay Devgn in his first-ever TVC appearance as the brand’s ambassador. The campaign, titled “Summercool, Life Banaye Wonderful,” also features veteran actor Govind Namdev in a supporting role.





The 30–40 second spot captures everyday household moments, underscoring how Summercool appliances deliver comfort, convenience, durability, and affordability. By positioning its products as reliable and innovative, the brand aims to reinforce its identity as a trusted name in Indian homes.

Ashutosh Gupta, Sales & Marketing Director at Summercool Home Appliances, said, “We’re thrilled to launch our first TVC with superstar Ajay Devgn as the new face of our brand. His well-known persona resonates with our trust and reliability as core brand values, especially in our coolers. Through this alliance, we aim to strengthen our bond with customers and reaffirm our commitment to making everyday life easier and more enjoyable with innovative, affordable solutions.”

The campaign, designed to be real, family-focused, and aspirational, will air across leading national and regional TV channels, complemented by a strong push on digital platforms to reach millions of households across India.