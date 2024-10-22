Home Centre launches 'Speaking Gifts' campaign for the festive season

Home Centre has launched its Speaking Gifts campaign, a Diwali initiative developed in collaboration with United270 Global Communication Lab, now based in Mumbai. The campaign emphasises that gifting goes beyond material items, highlighting its role as a form of communication. It addresses the trend of reduced face-to-face interactions, positioning gifts as a means to convey emotions and sentiments that words may fail to express. The campaign aims to redefine gifting as a meaningful exchange rather than just a festive obligation.

“We’re living in a time where people struggle to put their feelings into words,” says Jeff Emmanuel, chief creative officer and founder at United270 Global. “With Speaking Gifts, we wanted to turn gifting into a form of expression. A thoughtful gift can speak louder than words, and that’s the core message here. We believe this strategy will translate to results that will last for longer than the festive season, capitalising on gifting and the diverse, growing offerings of the brand.”

Speaking on the new campaign, Sitaram Kumar, CEO of Home Centre India, stated, "Diwali is always the highly anticipated time of the year at Home Centre. Our customers walk in hoping to find just the perfect gift for their loved ones or their own homes. We work towards delighting our customers year after year with collections curated with a lot of love and inspirations from across the globe and our own country. This year we celebrate the spirit of thoughtful gifting with our latest Diwali Campaign ‘Speaking Gifts.”

United270 Global clinched this project after a sought-after multi-agency pitch. Shikha S Mazumdar, head marketing and VM – Home Centre India, calls the collaboration a game-changer:” Speaking Gifts campaign is inspired by the warmth & celebratory spirit of the festive season. Capturing how gifts are an integral part of the festivities and relationships, the campaign soulfully captures the delight that both recipient and presenter experience with thoughtful gifting.”