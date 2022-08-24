Home Credit India appoints Social Panga as their partners for digital and offline activities

On awarding the business to Social Panga, Ashish Tiwari, chief marketing officer, Home Credit India, said, “In the post-Covid world with business objectives being rewritten, for Home Credit India’s new approach, we found Social Panga, an emerging digital marketing agency, having made its presence felt to be the right fit for the brand. Social Panga has worked with established and emerging brands including financial services and as a young creative agency is completely in-sync with the pulse of the new-age consumers cum digital citizens. We are delighted to have Social Panga as our marcomm partner and are sure together we will be able to redefine Home Credit brand connect with relevant consumers in the endeavor to fulfill aspirations.”