Home Credit India launches AI-led New Year campaign #SapnoKaNayaSaal

Home Credit India has rolled out its first AI-generated digital campaign, titled #SapnoKaNayaSaal, marking the company’s entry into AI-led brand storytelling. The campaign extends its existing brand platform and focuses on New Year reflections and forward-looking aspirations.

The film, developed in collaboration with ARM Worldwide, uses a narrative format built around everyday situations faced by individuals as the year comes to an end. It follows multiple characters dealing with stalled plans due to financial constraints, including a delivery executive facing mobility issues, an aspiring entrepreneur lacking funds, a student with a damaged phone, and a small café owner planning a renovation.

As the clock strikes midnight, each storyline progresses through the intervention of timely credit approvals, linking immediate needs with longer-term ambitions. The film positions financial access as a facilitator in transitioning from unresolved moments to fresh starts in the New Year.

The campaign is currently live across Home Credit India’s digital platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Speaking on the new year campaign, Ashish Tiwari, chief marketing officer, Home Credit India, said: "As another year ends, we step into the new year with innovation, gratitude and lots of hope. With #SapnoKaNayaSaal, we wanted to position Home Credit India as the catalyst that transforms year-end gratitude and New Year resolutions into dreams that manifest. By leveraging AI to tell these stories, we reflect on the modern, digital-first journey of our customers.



Our simple and customer-friendly financing options ensure that resolutions are meant to be kept, whether it’s replacing an old, worn-out phone, renovating an old space, starting a dream business, or owning a two-wheeler. Beyond financial support, our focus is on instilling pride and confidence in every customer we serve while walking alongside as a trusted financial partner and make every #ZindagiHit."

According to the company, the campaign highlights various credit offerings, including personal loans, two-wheeler loans and credit cards, positioning them as tools to support both short-term needs and long-term plans during the New Year period.