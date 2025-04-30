Home Credit India launches 'Upgrade Karein Life Ke Scenes' campaign

Home Credit India, a consumer finance company, has launched its latest brand campaign - ‘Upgrade Karein Life Ke Scenes’. Aimed at the needs of consumers, the campaign highlights the ease and convenience of the brand’s affordable, fast, tech-enabled and flexible financial solutions for home appliances. The new campaign is live across digital platforms including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

The campaign focused on summer scenarios, highlighting how upgrades like an AC, refrigerator, or cooler can improve daily life. The campaign showcases the company’s easy financing solutions, powered by its Ujjwal EMI Card, making lifestyle enhancements more accessible. The short films blend humor and emotional insight, emphasizing that appliance upgrades offer more than convenience—they improve the overall living experience.

Home Credit India's new campaign highlights the common sibling rivalry over comfort during summer heat. The first film shows a young man and his sister fighting for airflow from a cooler, symbolising the struggles in Indian households during peak summer. The situation changes when the father receives a notification from Home Credit about easy EMIs for appliance upgrades. He buys a new cooler using Home Credit’s financing solutions, ending with the tagline, “Aap bhi naye appliances ke saath upgrade karein life ke scene aur banayein apni #ZindagiHit with Home Credit.”

Speaking on the new brand campaign, Ashish Tiwari, chief marketing officer, Home Credit India, said: “‘Upgrade Karein Life Ke Scenes’ is more than just a seasonal campaign—it’s a reflection of our core purpose to empower consumers’ everyday aspirations not just with credit, but with the confidence to live better today—not someday. Rooted in our brand thought of #ZindagiHit, this campaign celebrates the transformative power of small upgrades—whether it’s siblings finally getting relief with a new cooler or a young professional buying their first AC or a family investing in a better refrigerator. These aren’t just purchases; they are milestones that enrich lives and create lasting memories.”