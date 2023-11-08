Home Credit India presents its Diwali campaign #KhushiyonKaShubharambh

The AV opens with a voiceover saying, "Tyohar, inke rang hai anek aur khushiyon ke zariye hain hazaar," (festivals, countless colours and thousand ways to celebrate) accompanied by visuals of a house with name plate of– Mr and Mrs Sharma. This sets the stage for a series of vignettes that capture the essence of the Diwali spirit. In one vignette, a teenage daughter receives a new phone, which will give wings to her aspiration to become an influencer. In another one, a woman walks into the kitchen and sees a brand-new refrigerator, which ignites her long forgotten dream of becoming a caterer.