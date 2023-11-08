Home Credit India presents its Diwali campaign #KhushiyonKaShubharambh

The campaign highlights the brand making access to financial services easier and empowering customers for a brighter future.
Home Credit India, a local arm of the global consumer finance provider, unveiled its festive campaign #KhushiyonKaShubharambh under the brand thought of #ZindagiHit. The campaign reaffirms Home Credit India's leadership in the low-to-mid ticket size finance for mobile handsets and consumer durables and showcases the brand's commitment to helping its customers achieve their financial aspirations by supporting them in making their loved ones' dreams a reality.
The new AV is LIVE across digital platforms including Home Credit India’s social channels such as Facebook, Instagram, X(formerly known as Twitter), Youtube and LinkedIn.
The AV opens with a voiceover saying, "Tyohar, inke rang hai anek aur khushiyon ke zariye hain hazaar," (festivals, countless colours and thousand ways to celebrate) accompanied by visuals of a house with name plate of– Mr and Mrs Sharma. This sets the stage for a series of vignettes that capture the essence of the Diwali spirit. In one vignette, a teenage daughter receives a new phone, which will give wings to her aspiration to become an influencer. In another one, a woman walks into the kitchen and sees a brand-new refrigerator, which ignites her long forgotten dream of becoming a caterer.
The delivery of a LED TV at their doorstep further brightens the festive mood. Each gift comes with a Home Credit smile symbol card, bearing the inscription Happy Diwali. As the family gathers around to celebrate, they warmly embrace Sharmaji, the man who made all these dreams come true, with the help of Home Credit India. The video concludes with the narrator's voice, affirming, "Jab apno ki khwahishein hoti hai poori, toh ban jaate hain ye tyohaar aur bhi shaandaar". (When the wishes of your loved ones are fulfilled, the festival becomes more spectacular)
Speaking on the new campaign, Ashish Tiwari, chief marketing officer, Home Credit India, said, " As we unveil this campaign, we want to emphasise that it's not just about addressing financial needs; it's about adding joy to the festive season through our safe, trustworthy, easy and quick financing services. With our extensive presence, superlative consumer experience, state-of-the-art digital assets & and financial literacy initiatives, we strive to be the beacon of responsible lending in India."