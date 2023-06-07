Home Credit India says ‘Life Mein No Samjhauta’ in a new #ZindagiHit campaign on home appliances

The narrative of the digital AV revolves around a family where the kids, reeling under scorching heat and profuse sweat, seek relief by going to a nearby bank ATM to enjoy cool air-conditioner breeze. However, the kids always get shunned away by the guard at the ATM. One day when the kids are getting scolded by the guard outside ATM kiosk, their father passing by with a friend, witnesses the scene and tries to stop the guard, but is left with a feeling of dejection and embarrassment. Seeing the helplessness of the father, the friend suggests him to buy any new AC by getting it conveniently financed from Home Credit and paythrough easy EMIs. Here in lies the value of Home Credit India, who financially enables borrowers through easy and hassle-free loans. With Home Credit, the father finds a new hope and confidence to be able to give a better life to his family. The video ends with the tagline ‘Life Mein No Samjhauta’ and a voiceover - “Inn garmiyon mein, chahe AC ho, ya cooler, fridge ya mobile, Karein apni aur apno ki #ZindagiHit with Home Credit.” (This summer, be it AC, cooler or fridge or mobile, make your ZindagiHit with Home Credit!).