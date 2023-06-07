Home Credit India says ‘Life Mein No Samjhauta’ in a new #ZindagiHit campaign on home appliances

The new digital campaign under #ZindagiHit brand thought showcases the consumer finance NBFC as an enabler towards fulfilling aspirations.
Home Credit India (HCIN), a local arm of the leading global consumer finance provider, unveiled its summer campaign, with a considered focus on home appliances – #LifeMeinNoSamjhauta. The new digital campaign under #ZindagiHit brand thought showcases the consumer finance NBFC as an enabler towards fulfilling aspirations with easy financing options beyond mobiles to home appliances such as air conditioners, coolers, television, refrigerator, and other essentials.
The #ZindagiHit brand thought centers on traits such as optimism, progress, trustworthiness, transparency, and that of an enabler, making it a brand of choice when it comes to consumer loans. Home Credit is trusted by 1.6Cr+ customers with the support and special relation enjoyed with over 50,000 retail partner network pan-India.
Commenting on the summer campaign, Ashish Tiwari, chief marketing officer, Home Credit India, said, "With the revival in positive consumer sentiments and declining inflationary pressures, the new brand campaign talks about Home Credit’s expanded consumer financing categories beyond mobiles, covering relevant home appliances to fulfill consumer aspirations and help them move up in life with dignity & respect. Being the fifth campaign under #ZindagiHit brand thought, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to building a deep connect with valued customers and potential loan seekers.”
The narrative of the digital AV revolves around a family where the kids, reeling under scorching heat and profuse sweat, seek relief by going to a nearby bank ATM to enjoy cool air-conditioner breeze. However, the kids always get shunned away by the guard at the ATM. One day when the kids are getting scolded by the guard outside ATM kiosk, their father passing by with a friend, witnesses the scene and tries to stop the guard, but is left with a feeling of dejection and embarrassment. Seeing the helplessness of the father, the friend suggests him to buy any new AC by getting it conveniently financed from Home Credit and paythrough easy EMIs. Here in lies the value of Home Credit India, who financially enables borrowers through easy and hassle-free loans. With Home Credit, the father finds a new hope and confidence to be able to give a better life to his family. The video ends with the tagline ‘Life Mein No Samjhauta’ and a voiceover - “Inn garmiyon mein, chahe AC ho, ya cooler, fridge ya mobile, Karein apni aur apno ki #ZindagiHit with Home Credit.” (This summer, be it AC, cooler or fridge or mobile, make your ZindagiHit with Home Credit!).