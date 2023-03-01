Home Credit India unveils new digital campaign

The narrative of the new digital campaign revolves around a mother-son relationship where a mother is disheartened as neither her son is able to visit her on Holi nor is she able to video call him as her phone is broken. The worried son, while strolling in the market, spots a local mobile shop promoting Home Credit finance. The mobile retailer suggests him to get a new phone financed in lieu of a small amount. Herein lies the value of Home Credit, who financially empowers borrowers through easy and hassle-free loans that bring to reality every wish & aspiration. The video ends with the son gifting his mother a new smartphone and affirming to her that it has been bought ethically (“izzat se liya hai”). With Home Credit, he has found a new hope and confidence in being able to give a better life to his family.