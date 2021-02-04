Home delivery-led pizza brand Domino’s advertises ‘drive and pick’ service

Anand states that all Domino’s store employees have undergone training for the new service. The team is monitored for zero contact delivery as well. To ensure the same, when a guest marks ‘I am here’ at the time of pick up, the delivery executive, who is dressed in a dedicated vest/jacket, walks to the pre-defined pick up point with a stool and the order. The order is placed on the stool for the customer to pick up to avoid any direct contact between the two (the consumer and the executive).