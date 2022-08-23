Honasa awards The Derma Co and Aqualogica PR mandates to Zeno Group

As part of the mandate, Zeno will lead the communication strategy for the two brands managing communications across both traditional and new-age digital channels.
Honasa Consumer (HCPL), a digital-first consumer brands company, has appointed Zeno Group to lead its strategic brand communications mandate for two brands, The Derma Co and Aqualogica. Honasa caters to the needs of millennial consumers needs through innovative products, evolved propositions, direct-to-consumer marketing, and e-commerce fulfilment, reaching over 1000 cities in India with brands like The Derma Co. & Aqualogica, and Mamaearth.
Ghazal Alagh, co-founder & chief innovation officer of Honasa Consumer said, “We are delighted to appoint Zeno as our PR partner. Their experience in handling consumer brands and their excellent understanding of Millennial and GenZ consumers were impressive. We are confident they will ably partner with us in our journey to educate Indian consumers to make informed choices on science-backed skin solutions from The Derma Co and Aqualogica.”
