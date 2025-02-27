Honasa Consumer partners with Zepto to push sunscreen as a daily essential

Honasa Consumer has partnered with Zepto to launch a new campaign to promote daily use of sunscreens. The campaign emphasises the importance of daily sun protection while highlighting the convenience of ordering sunscreen instantly via Zepto.

The campaign offers sunscreens from The Derma Co., Dr. Sheth’s, Aqualogica, and Mamaearth, highlighting year-round use for all skin types. Zepto ensures fast delivery, so users stay protected from UV rays.

The campaign film shows a woman blocking sunlight from her home. A friend arrives, orders Honasa’s sunscreens on Zepto, and explains their benefits—The Derma Co.'s active ingredients, Dr. Sheth’s natural and active mix, Aqualogica’s glow formula, and Mamaearth’s Made Safe-certified option. It ends with the message: “All the sunscreens you need, delivered in 10 minutes via Zepto.”

Anuja Mishra, EVP and chief marketing officer, Honasa Consumer, “Sunscreens are the most essential step in any skincare routine, yet often the most overlooked. At Honasa, we are committed to educating consumers about healthy skincare habits. This partnership with Zepto allows us to make sun protection more accessible and top-of-mind for consumers. The convenience of quick delivery eliminates excuses, ensuring sunscreen is always a click away - whether someone is heading out for an impromptu meeting, a quick errand, or simply looking to restock. Our goal is to help people build habits that contribute to healthier, happier skin in the long run.”

Chandan Mendiratta, chief brand and culture officer, Zepto, added, “I’ve learned from the women in my life that sunscreen isn’t just a beauty product—it’s a daily essential. With over 8k average daily searches for sunscreen on Zepto today and 2025 set to be one of the hottest summers on record, the need for instant access is greater than ever. This partnership with Honasa ensures sun protection is just 10 minutes away, making it easier than ever for users to build healthier skincare habits—effortlessly. We thank our sellers for having enabled this.”