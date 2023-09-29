Honasa’s BBLUNT launches #BeBoldBeBlunt

The hair care brand’s campaign is live on digital and also on OOH’s near prominent college locations in Delhi NCR and Mumbai.
Honasa Consumer’s hair care brand BBLUNT has launched a new campaign #BeBoldBeBlunt. The campaign is set to inspire and empower young individuals to boldly take a stand against bullying, eve-teasing, and the challenges they may face as they embark on their college journeys. With BBLUNT, the brand aims to address these challenges.
The campaign is available on digital platforms and out-of-home (OOH). Billboards feature the message #BeBoldBeBlunt and are placed at prominent college locations in Delhi NCR & Mumbai.
Speaking about the campaign, Anuja Mishra, chief marketing officer, Honasa Consumer Limited, said, “At BBLUNT, we firmly believe in the transformative power of self-expression and embracing one's own uniqueness. Through our #BeBoldBeBlunt campaign, our mission is to empower today's youth to not only stand up for themselves but also to fearlessly confront the challenges they encounter. By doing so, we aspire to create an environment characterised by respect, inclusivity, and the celebration of individuality."