Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India unveiled its new campaign ‘Desh Ki Shine, Honda Ki Shine’

The campaign was conceptualized by Madison Digital.
Celebrating the occasion with millions of happy customers on this Independence Day, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India unveiled its new YouTube masthead campaign ‘Desh Ki Shine, Honda Ki Shine’.
Created by Madison Digital, the new campaign encapsulates the joy & pride of every Indian in its theme while garnering more than 644 million impressions and over 172 million audience on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day (15th August). Additionally, HMSI’s official YouTube page witnessed over 15% growth on this day with over 10 million views, more than 52000 likes and comments engagement.
Furthermore, the audience also used the audio to create multiple YouTube shorts. In addition to this, HMSI’s official website also recorded a 300% increase in traffic. It resulted in a remarkable click through rate (CTR) of 1.78%.
Shobhit Gaur, vice president, Madison Digital said, “A quest that never stops. I am delighted to see a stellar performance for our client HMSI in partnership with Youtube. We saw an increase in brand trust and were able to break the clutter to deliver ground-breaking results for the brand.”