Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India unveils its new campaign ‘SCOOTER BOLE TOH ACTIVA’

The main film of the campaign has lyrics with words from many regional languages – making it truly diverse – just like this country. “Conceptualising this campaign was a unique experience – the creative idea was hidden in the brief itself, but to dig it up and to shape it into a full-fledged campaign was a challenge our team took up successfully.” said Mr. Shobhit Mathur, Managing Partner and Creative Head, Hakuhodo Wyng. He added that, “HMSI wanted to show how Activa has been such an integral part of Indian lives that it has become synonymous with the word, ‘Scooter’. So we gave the campaign a very Indian feel – diverse lifestyle yet similar values, and common love for Activa!”