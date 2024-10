Honda Two Wheelers India has launched a Diwali campaign reminding people to use lights on the streets wisely. The initiative emphasises the importance of safe riding practices amid the festive celebrations.

The brand's new film, ‘Let Light Move You’, takes a new approach, transforming Diwali's symbolism of light into a powerful message about responsible riding. It urges viewers to use headlights and indicators correctly to help everyone get to their destination safely.

The campaign film emphasises the importance of being a guiding light in the streets.