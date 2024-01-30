Hong's Kitchen launches campaign to blend taste and joy

The campaign film has been ideated by Between Consultancy.
Hong's Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR from Jubilant FoodWorks, based out from Delhi-NCR launched its latest campaign, which focuses on blending taste and joy, turning the dining experience into a flavorful party. It aims to infuse its principle of creating 'Moments of Joy Over Tasty Food.'
They aim to make every bite delightful by infusing creativity into their menu. Their 'W/Rap' film, promoting their Chinese wrap with a rap, highlights it as the 'sabse bhaari wrap' (the heaviest wrap).
The campaign showcases a variety of flavours for every mood and taste. The range film, inspired by the sounds of savouring food, aims to captivate viewers and drive orders.
Each dish is presented with a twist such as the street style chowmein, the molten cheese spring roll, and the fiery orange paneer.
As per the release, the chain has 23 restaurants across Gurgaon, Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi, and Faridabad and invites residents to experience their Indo-Chinese cuisines.