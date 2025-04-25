Horlicks embraces mischief as a sign of healthy growth in new campaign

Horlicks, the nutrition food drink brand, has partnered with FCB Neo (part of FCB India) for its latest campaign, 'Mischief is a Sign, that Growth is Fine'. The campaign challenges conventional views on parenting and child behaviour, highlighting mischief as a sign of healthy growth rather than a problem. It comes amid increased focus on structured routines and academic performance.

The campaign highlights the growing pressure on children to meet academic expectations, which Horlicks says may hinder overall development. It encourages parents to look beyond academic performance and recognise everyday behaviours like mischief as signs of a healthy and well-rounded childhood.

Shiva Krishnamurthy, executive director, foods and refreshment, Hindustan Unilever, said, "Since the 1950s, Horlicks has offered nutrition for growth. With this campaign, we wanted to deliver that message for today’s world – one where growth is not just about academic excellence. When speaking with Moms, we found that they were secretly proud of their kids’ spirited personalities, even when they were being a little mischievous. Mischief that solves problems comes from an active, original mind and is a sign of growth. After all, kids grow best when allowed to be kids – and Horlicks continues to be the trusted partner in their growth journey.”

Mayuresh Dubhashi, chief creative officer, FCB Neo, added, "In a world obsessed with performance, we forget that creativity often begins with mischief. The child who colours outside the lines today could be the innovator who redefines them tomorrow. With this campaign, we wanted to celebrate those little acts of rebellion — not as disobedience but as proof of fearless thinking. Horlicks fuels that kind of growth — the kind that goes beyond marks and medals."