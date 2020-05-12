Horlicks' first ad under HUL focuses on boosting immunity

In the ad, the drink was aimed at the female protagonist, the doctor, but Bhattacharya says, "It's not just for the adults, but for the whole family because for years, Horlicks was seen as the 'the great family nourisher'... The ad is talking about taking care of the caregiver, and the thing is that in a family, we all have to be each other's caregivers. In the times we are all in, we worry for the people we love, and that's how Horlicks comes in."