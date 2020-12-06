Horlicks Protein Plus gets Akshay Kumar to tell us how much protein we need every day

· My biggest grouse is the source of protein, i.e., milk, soy and sugar. Most adults are unable to digest milk because we no longer produce the lactase enzyme. Bloating or gas from lactose intolerance and milk allergies are so common in India. While soy contains protein, most of it is GMO. You surely want to stay away from it. Soy also has anti-nutrients, compounds that prevent the body’s ability to absorb vitamins and minerals. For women’s hormone health, soy is highly avoidable because of its estrogen-mimicking effects. The third ingredient in this product is sugar, which is quite inflammatory and the cause of most chronic health issues we see in India today.