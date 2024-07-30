House of Hiranandani Unveils #TomorrowMatters Campaign with Ambitious 5-Year Sustainability Goals

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
#TomorrowMatters campaign aims to empower 100,000 individuals with ecological practices.
House of Hiranandani, a leading real estate developer, is proud to announce the launch of #TomorrowMatters, a campaign conceptualised to tackle the urgent global climate crisis through a collaborative approach. The five-year long campaign encompasses multiple targeted goals among various facets of our environment to bring about a significant and impactful change.
According to the United Nations Climate Body, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), it is crucial to limit the long-term average temperature rise to 1.5C. The consequence of 2C global warming can result in extreme hot days, rise in sea levels, loss of coral reefs, and can affect plants, animals, and hundreds of millions of people. It is suspected that the rise in temperature will accelerate the changes and may even make them irreversible.
The TomorrowMatters initiative stems from this environmental urgency and lays an approach to bring about behavioral and lifestyle changes in the community to avoid the harsh impact of climate change and protect the environment for future generations.
At the heart of TomorrowMatters are four sustainability pillars with targeted goals, namely Grow Green, Waste Wise, Eco-Enlighten, and Energy Smart. Each pillar is designed to address specific environmental concerns and contribute to a healthier planet.
Grow Green addresses the issue of deforestation that significantly accelerates global warming. House of Hiranandani aims to plant a minimum of 25,000 trees in the next five years across its projects and other barren lands in association with various communities.
Waste Wise addresses the escalating plastic waste crisis. According to the United Nations, every day, the equivalent of 2,000 garbage trucks of plastic and waste is dumped in the world's rivers, lakes, and oceans. With plastic waste production skyrocketing and recycling rates remaining alarmingly low, House of Hiranandani commits to recycling 18,000 kg of plastic waste. Additionally, the initiative aims to convert over 3.4 million kilograms of wet waste into organic manure, reducing landfill accumulation and promoting sustainable waste management.
Eco-Enlighten is dedicated to increasing awareness about sustainable living. By empowering 1,00,000 individuals with actionable knowledge to reduce their carbon footprints, this initiative seeks to foster a culture of environmental responsibility and awareness.
Energy Smart focuses on the adoption of renewable energy sources. Fossil fuels, the largest contributor to global climate change, account for 75 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. House of Hiranandani aims to generate 70 million kWh of renewable energy through solar panels and provide 100% electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities in podium and ground-level parking areas of its projects. This initiative will reduce dependency on fossil fuels and contribute to significant electricity savings for residents.
Sustainability has been an integral ethos of House of Hiranandani. All its developments are created by ensuring balance in the environment. It promotes local ecology and emphasizes the protection and conservation of local flora and fauna in its developments. Over 61,670 trees have been planted across its projects in multiple cities, over 100 horticulturists research and protect local plantations across project sites, old lakes and water bodies have been rejuvenated and protected, and over 89,600 students have been educated on the need to protect our environment.
Last year, House of Hiranandani launched ‘Rhyme for Earth’ to sensitize everyone to the environmental damage that has led to climate change. It hosted major events such as the Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon and Hiranandani Thane Cyclothon to spread the message of saving the environment. These mega events that witnessed participation of over 16,000 runners and 2,000 cyclists, respectively, were hosted in a mindful way by avoiding plastic lunch boxes, shared transportation to reach the event venue ,distribution of kits and mementos made of environment-friendly materials and even included cleaning the entire event venue at the end of the event.
Prashin Jhobalia, Vice President Marketing Strategy, House of Hiranandani said, “Climate change is a vast issue in which global interventions are as important as local and community led initiatives. We understand that climate change can cause irreversible damage to our surroundings, and it is upon us to act now and protect the environment for future generations. Sustainability and responsibility go hand in hand. Tomorrow Matters is one of our significant steps towards the environment and the community. We aspire to bring about a visible change in our local environment by working in a collaborative manner towards each of the four pillars of the campaign. The House of Hiranandani family comprises over 25,000 families and over 1,000 employees. We are confident of garnering their support to protect the environment for our next generation.”
The five-year long campaign will feature community engagement projects, educational workshops, and collaborations with environmental organizations to maximize its impact, aiming to create a lasting positive effect on the environment and inspire sustainable habits.