House of Hiranandani Unveils #TomorrowMatters Campaign with Ambitious 5-Year Sustainability Goals

Prashin Jhobalia, Vice President Marketing Strategy, House of Hiranandani said, “Climate change is a vast issue in which global interventions are as important as local and community led initiatives. We understand that climate change can cause irreversible damage to our surroundings, and it is upon us to act now and protect the environment for future generations. Sustainability and responsibility go hand in hand. Tomorrow Matters is one of our significant steps towards the environment and the community. We aspire to bring about a visible change in our local environment by working in a collaborative manner towards each of the four pillars of the campaign. The House of Hiranandani family comprises over 25,000 families and over 1,000 employees. We are confident of garnering their support to protect the environment for our next generation.”