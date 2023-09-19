Housing.com launches new 'Parr.. se Perfect' campaign for festive season

“As the unequivocal leader in India's digital real estate sector, our prime focus is to consistently elevate the consumer experience. This philosophy drives all our endeavours, and it is what we are delighted to highlight in our ground breaking new campaign. We are attuned to even the most minute challenges that home owners may encounter during their home selling and/or renting journey, and Housing Assist is our latest solution in addressing those needs. I am immensely pleased to see how our new ad series effortlessly conveys this critical message while cleverly integrating elements of humour,” says Dhruv Agarwala, group CEO, Housing.com, PropTiger.com, and Makaan.com.