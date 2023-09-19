Housing.com launches new 'Parr.. se Perfect' campaign for festive season

The ads portray real-life-like situations to show how daunting the task can be when faced with a sea of mismatches.
Housing.com, India's leading digital real estate company, has announced the launch of its latest brand campaign targeting the upcoming festive season, continuing its Parr.. se Perfect campaign.
Housing.com has launched the new Housing Assist service in order to provide landlords and sellers with verified, price-matched, and ready buyers and tenants, making the process hassle-free for property owners.
Housing's new ad campaign uses humour to deliver a serious message about the difficulties landlords and property owners face when trying to find the perfect tenant or buyer. The ads portray real-life-like situations to show how daunting the task can be when faced with a sea of mismatches.
Two of these concise yet impactful ad films portray the challenging and time-consuming ordeals faced by landlords. In one, an individual pretends to be a prospective tenant, covertly using the toilet, while the other features an Instagram influencer who masquerades as a tenant for a video reel. Both narratives revolve around the agonising experiences of landlords dealing with fake enquiries. The remaining two ad films, Bachelor Pad and Implants for Home Seller, shed light on the prevalent issue of price disparity and passive enquiries that sellers routinely encounter. These films effectively underscore the common challenges faced by landlords and sellers in the real estate market.
The new ad films have been created by McCann World group, with a target reach of over 100 million. The REA India-owned company plans to spend upwards of Rs. 40 crore on marketing for the nxt 12 months.
For this 360-degree campaign, the company plans to use high-impact TV, digital, and OTT platforms to get more attention with a blended media strategy. To meet the target audience, the company will run the 4-part series during major sporting events like Live cricket and popular TV shows such as The Kapil Sharma Show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Indian Idol etc.
“As the unequivocal leader in India's digital real estate sector, our prime focus is to consistently elevate the consumer experience. This philosophy drives all our endeavours, and it is what we are delighted to highlight in our ground breaking new campaign. We are attuned to even the most minute challenges that home owners may encounter during their home selling and/or renting journey, and Housing Assist is our latest solution in addressing those needs. I am immensely pleased to see how our new ad series effortlessly conveys this critical message while cleverly integrating elements of humour,” says Dhruv Agarwala, group CEO, Housing.com, PropTiger.com, and Makaan.com.
“Property owners often face the intent dilemma, struggling to assess if a potential buyer or tenant is genuinely interested, ready to meet the asking price, and prepared to close the deal soon. Our new campaign playfully illustrates this dilemma and offers a solution in the form of Housing Assist, turning it into a parr..se perfect moment. We have always maintained a humorous tone to our campaigns and these ads will definitely tickle your funny bone. We aim to amplify the ads by promoting it over TV, OTT and Digital mediums,” says Snehil Gautam, chief growth and marketing officer, Housing.com, PropTiger.com, and Makaan.com.