How are brands that rely on outdoor media dealing with lockdown?

Speaking to us about the suspension of OOH advertisement, Divya Dixit, ALTBalaji’s SVP - revenue and marketing, says that it will not create a dent in the overall marketing strategy and outreach of the brand. “Learning from last year (2020), we concentrated extensively on our digital media based on performance and social media handles, as well as SEO and portals that are being accessed by our subscribers. Influencer marketing and tie-ups with other digital apps have also worked stupendously for our shows.”