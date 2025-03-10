How brands are cheering India’s Champions Trophy victory

March 9, 2025, became a momentous day for Indian cricket as the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand by four wickets at the Dubai International Stadium to lift the ICC Champions Trophy. Dominating the tournament with an unbeaten run through the group stage and a thrilling semi-final win against Australia, Team India brought the trophy home in style.

Brands Join the Celebration

In the wake of India's triumph, several brands took to social media to share their excitement, engaging fans with humorous and heartfelt tributes to the team's stellar performance. Here’s how some of the biggest names in the industry marked the occasion:

Zomato: The food delivery giant cleverly played on the tradition of Indians buying gold in the UAE, tying it into the team’s golden victory.

Swiggy: The brand celebrated India’s win with a captivating animation that perfectly encapsulated the spirit of victory.

Blinkit: The quick-commerce platform humorously linked its speedy delivery services to India’s swift win.

Thumbs Up: The soft drink brand creatively integrated its tagline while emphasising how India ‘knocked out’ the Kiwis in the final.

Coca-Cola: Continuing their ‘Half-Time’ campaign, Coca-Cola rolled out multiple celebratory posts highlighting the significance of the win.

Maggi: The beloved instant noodle brand paid tribute to the dedication and perseverance of the Men in Blue with a special post.