'How far will you go for love?', asks Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk in new ad

The ad is all about the need to make someone feel special through your actions.
Love is a tricky space to conquer for a brand because you can either appear too cheesy, or too bland. So, finding the balance is hard, just like love itself. But, if there's one brand which has come the closest to finding the right balance, it is Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate.
For as long as one can remember, Cadbury Dairy Milk has the embodiment of that feel-good love, and its ads expressed the same over the years. And then came 'Silk', and it managed to carve itself as the kind of love that's not too overt, but will tingle your insides with joy and excitement.
Cadbury Silk's latest ad asks you a double-edged question, 'How far will you go for love?'. Answer it right and Cupid strikes/wins, and that's what the ad is all about. The young boy in the ad is showing us his chivalrous side as he holds an umbrella over the girl's head... The classic song 'Kiss me' is playing in the background.
But, the question 'How far will you go for love?' isn't new. Cadbury Silk had asked the same question for its Valentine's Day 2020 ad.
For the Valentine's Day campaign, Ganapathy Balagopalan, head of strategic planning, Ogilvy India, the agency behind the campaign, said, "We discovered young people don't do enough to show the special someone in their life how they truly feel about them. This campaign encourages them to go the extra distance and make the special someone in their lives feel truly special on Valentine's Day. It sharply positions the brand as a romantic symbol and has the potential to turn it into a cultural icon.”