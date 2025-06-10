How Netflix is warming us up for Squid Game Season 3

Netflix is gearing up for the final season of Squid Game—one of the biggest shows on the platform. The streaming giant is deploying a large-scale, multi-layered marketing campaign for Squid Game Season 3, combining global experiential events, immersive activations, bold creative stunts, and a lot of digital buzz.

Let’s deep dive into Netflix’s strategy for the show

1. Interactive activations and events

Netflix is hosting major Squid Game Season 3 events around the world, designed to immerse fans in the show's universe and generate global buzz. These include premier events in key cities such as New York, Seoul, Saudi Arabia, and Mumbai. The events are interactive experiences where fans can participate in themed games and activities, echoing the show's iconic challenges.

They also launched the show’s trailer at 'Tudum' – Netflix’s premier global fan event, featuring a large-scale performance by Hanumankind.

2. Creative stunts

The platform is pulling several creative stunts, such as recruiting for a unique role dubbed ‘the Squid Game Expert’ and inviting fans to step into the world of Squid Game by becoming a Pink Guard for a day at Squid Game: The Experience in New York City. This immersive opportunity tied to the upcoming premiere of Squid Game Season 3 is being promoted as a real job offer on LinkedIn.



Interested candidates must take a quiz on Netflix’s TUDUM site, designed to test their knowledge and insight into the Squid Game universe. Achieving a score of 90% or higher on the quiz qualifies entrants for the next round. From the pool of high scorers, one individual will be randomly selected to win the Pink Guard experience and the premier trip.

The Squid Game soundtrack by composer Jung Jaeil is also being released as a limited edition vinyl record on June 27, 2025. This special release features a double LP set pressed on 180-gram audiophile vinyl, with the first disc in green and the second in pink, reflecting the show's iconic colours.

It comes in a deluxe gatefold sleeve that includes a pop-up of the character Young-Hee and a 4-page booklet with liner notes by Jung Jaeil.

The vinyl contains a unique compilation of the most memorable music from all three seasons of Squid Game, showcasing Jung Jaeil’s blend of classical, electronic, and minimalist elements that contribute to the series' intense atmosphere.

This is the first time the soundtrack is available on vinyl and is limited to 5,000 individually numbered copies.

3. Influencer marketing

In addition to other strategies, the platform is heavily investing in influencer marketing and paid advertising on YouTube and various social media platforms. There is significant excitement surrounding the anticipated storyline of the new season, with many spoilers being discussed by fans, much of which consists of user-generated content. To further engage viewers, the streaming giant has also unveiled a series of eye-catching, life-sized billboards.

4. Brand collaborations

While Netflix is promoting its show at the biggest scale possible, it is also actively benefiting from a few exclusive and limited-edition cross-collaborations.

A Fortnite x Squid Game collaboration will launch on June 27, 2025, during Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4. For the first time, creators will have access to show-accurate Squid Game assets, including environment pieces, NPCs, and disguise devices. Players can recreate and participate in infamous challenges from the series, such as Red Light, Green Light and the Glass Bridge, with Epic Games’ official stamp of approval.

Build your own twist on the world’s most intense playground



Squid Game is coming to UEFN on June 27, 2025 pic.twitter.com/lSmRMA183f — Fortnite Creators (@FNCreate) June 3, 2025

Pepsico has partnered with the Netflix IP and is launching a limited edition Doritos. Called the “Flamin’ Hot or Not?” is a bold game where 1 in every 4 crisps pack a Flamin’ Hot flavour punch. The limited-edition packs will be available in two flavours: Doritos Chilli Heatwave & Flamin’ Hot (163g) and Walkers MAX Sticky BBQ & Flamin’ Hot (130g).

Season 2 of the show, which was released just a few months ago, also had collaborations spanning multiple industries and including both product tie-ins and immersive fan experiences were announced.

McDonald's, Domino's, Duolingo, WhatsApp, and Mattel had joined Netflix to create unique Squid Game-themed promotions and experiences, leveraging the show's massive fan base worldwide. PUMA released modernised versions of the iconic Squid Game tracksuits and limited-edition sneakers with hidden design details inspired by the show.

Indian brands such as Knorr introduced Squid Game-themed packaging for its Korean ramen range, Swiggy Instamart launched an interactive vending machine inviting fans to reenact death scenes for merchandise prizes, and Cadbury 5 Star ran a treasure hunt featuring show symbols to win prizes.

Netflix’s overall strategy for Squid Game is to combine exclusive merchandise, interactive campaigns, and live events to create a multifaceted cultural phenomenon that engages fans worldwide in innovative ways. The promotional activities ensure that the show remains culturally relevant and omnipresent.

Squid Game Season 3

Squid Game Season 3 is officially set to premiere on June 27, 2025. Netflix will exclusively release all episodes simultaneously, which will be available exclusively on the platform. Season 3 marks the conclusion of the globally acclaimed show.

According to Netflix, Season 1 remains the most-watched Netflix series of all time, with 265.2 million views and over 2.2 billion hours watched. Season 2 broke the record for most views in a show's premiere week, accumulating 68 million views in its first three days.

As of January 2025, Season 2 had already become the third most-watched TV season in Netflix history, trailing only Squid Game Season 1 and Wednesday Season 1. According to reports, the show’s massive success has also widely impacted Netflix’s subscriber growth.