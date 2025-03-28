How Netflix's WWE launch signals its ambitious plans for live sports

The launch of WWE on Netflix marks a major milestone for both brands, signalling Netflix’s growing ambitions for live sports streaming and WWE’s continuous global expansion. Beginning April 1, 2025, all WWE content—including Raw, NXT, SmackDown, and major events such as WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble—will be available exclusively on Netflix India, complete with Hindi commentary.

Netflix's ambitions for live sports

This strategic partnership complements Netflix's larger drive into live entertainment. While primarily known for its fiction and documentary content, Netflix has been steadily expanding its live programming.

The company has experimented with live events, including award shows like the Screen Actors Guild Awards and high-profile sports-adjacent events such as the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight. Recently, Netflix has begun streaming NFL games, highlighting its commitment to live sports.

This marks a significant milestone in WWE's history, ushering in what's being called the "Netflix era". Leaders of both brands assert that the partnership guarantees unmatched global reach and accessibility for WWE fans.

During a recent press briefing, leaders Brandon Rigg, VP of nonfiction series and sports at Netflix; Nick Khan, president of WWE; and Chris LeGentil, executive VP of talent relations and head of communications at WWE discussed the origins of their partnership, noting that the collaboration reflects the shared objectives of both parties involved.

Rigg emphasised that despite being relatively new to live content, the platform is confident about its ability to deliver large-scale spectacles. He said that although it's only been a year since they started focusing on live content, it reflects their ambitions clearly.

“I think it's sent a message, certainly in terms of our members knowing what they can expect from these sorts of great live big events on service, and certainly with WWE every week of the year. We're continuing to figure it out. I mean, it's still early days. I think the one thing that we believe we can do better than anybody else is sort of deliver on that sort of massive spectacle event," he said.

However, achieving that requires having the appropriate opportunities and the right partners.

“We'll continue to grow the live events and live sports category in a very deliberate way. But so far, we're very pleased with how it's gone off, and we'll continue pushing the envelope in terms of what we can deliver to our members." Brandon Rigg, VP of Nonfiction Series and Sports at Netflix

Rigg further mentioned that India is a critical market for Netflix.

“When you talk about a 1.4 billion population, we just want half of that with us; if we can get there, we've all won the day." Brandon Rigg, VP of Nonfiction Series and Sports at Netflix

WWE and India

India is a crucial market for both WWE and Netflix, given its vast digital-first audience. Khan, who as the WWE’s president played a key role in negotiating this landmark deal, noted that moving WWE to Netflix ensures greater accessibility for fans while leveraging the platform’s global reach.

He emphasised that this partnership is a natural evolution of WWE’s expansion strategy.

LeGentil said that WWE is one of the most popular sports in India and that it brings multi-generational viewers across demographics. According to him, India's being a digital-first nation brings a lot of synergies together for everyone involved.

He added that India’s digital-first landscape presents immense potential for fan engagement.

The partnership between Netflix and WWE simplifies access to WWE content, removing previous barriers such as fragmented platforms and schedules and giving the global audience a uniform platform to stream the content.

“This deal simplifies access to WWE content, removing previous barriers like fragmented platforms and inconsistent schedules. Now, Indian fans have a single destination for all WWE programming,” LeGentil said.

Implications in the overall market

The questions around Netflix finally launching its ad-tier offering in India remain a mystery. The WWE-Netflix partnership is reflective of the current state of the Indian OTT market that is being dominated by live sports.

Platforms such as JioHotstar and SonyLIV have invested heavily in acquiring sports rights, with cricket remaining the dominant force. Netflix’s foray into WWE could pave the way for more sports content on the platform, challenging traditional broadcasters and existing sports streaming giants.