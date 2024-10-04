How Puma aces content with Virat and Anushka’s star power

Prepare for some laughter as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli join forces for a hilarious new advertisement for Puma! This playful ad showcases a lively cricket match that emphasises their unmistakable rapport and sharp humour. In this unique game of gully cricket, Anushka introduces some truly unconventional rules that ensure the fun continues unabated.

Advertisment

The video has taken social media by storm, with both fans and celebrities praising the dynamic duo. This collaboration is part of Puma's ongoing association with celebrities who have been active brand ambassadors for the company. Last year, the couple surprised Puma employees with an impromptu visit to the Bengaluru office, where they championed the importance of fitness in everyday life—an occasion that generated quite a buzz online for the brand.





While celebrity endorsements are nothing new, Anushka and Virat are more selective about their appearances. Hence they are seen in far fewer advertisements than other celebrity couples. We take a deeper look at Puma’s evolving content-driven marketing strategy and what ‘Virushka’ bring to the table.

Also Read: https://www.afaqs.com/news/social-media/anushka-sharma-puma-india-fight

How does Puma stand out among competitors?

In the fiercely competitive world of sportswear, with big players like Nike and Adidas in the game, Puma has managed to carve out a niche for itself in India.

The brand has gradually taken content marketing a lot more seriously than its peers who rely on big-budget and cause-driven campaigns. Unlike its competitors that often splash big budgets on flashy campaigns, Puma has embraced a content marketing approach that resonates with its audience. The brand is all about creative content, influencer collaborations, and user-generated content, with nearly 90% of its ad spend going digital, according to various reports.

Puma's success is attributed to its astute localisation strategy, evident in both its messaging and product offerings. According to Toru Jhaveri, founder & strategy lead at The Stuff Of Life, Puma’s positioning has always been more casual and lifestyle-oriented compared to the athletic grit of Nike or Adidas. She says while Puma does have high-performance products, it has cultivated a lifestyle brand image for over a decade. This has contributed to their success in India. “Their content reflects this laid-back, lifestyle-focused branding, which resonates with audiences more than a purely performance-based approach.”

Sivaji Dasgupta, founder of INEXGRO brand, concurs. He points out that Puma operates in a light-hearted space that contrasts sharply with Nike’s intensity. "Simplifying the positioning to ‘spontaneous fun’ can be a disarming differentiator,” he adds.

The perfect Jodi of Bollywood and cricket

In 2022, Puma became the top sportswear brand in India, the same year Anushka Sharma officially joined as a brand ambassador. Kohli on the other hand has been the official face for Puma India since 2016.

Together, ‘Virushka’ is a powerful brand that aligns perfectly with Puma’s target of appealing to younger audiences, say experts. Their shared passion for fitness and openness about mental health, spirituality, and other struggles help break societal stigmas, making them relatable to fans who value genuine communication and support.

Kroll’s ‘Celebrity Brand Valuation Report’ names Virat Kohli as India’s most valuable celebrity, with a brand value at around Rs 1,900 crore. Anushka Sharma, despite her absence from the screen for some time, continues to hold a prominent position among the top celebrities. According to a GQ report, their combined net worth exceeds Rs.1,300 crore. This establishes them as one of the wealthiest and most influential celebrity couples in India.

According to Darshana Bhalla, founder & CEO at D’Artist Talent Ventures, the core of any marketing strategy should begin by understanding the consumer: “It’s clear that the Puma is youth-oriented. The combination of Virat and Anushka also taps into today’s modern couple dynamic, representing both lifestyle and performance. This aligns perfectly with Puma's brand ethos, which focuses on style, fashion, and sports. Puma made a smart choice by bringing them together, capitalising on the power of cricket and Bollywood—two cultural forces that have shaped business success in India for years.”

Jhaveri emphasises the distinctiveness of their individual personalities.

“Both are regarded as considerate public figures who address matters that extend beyond their professional lives. Anushka, for instance, has openly discussed topics like how women and wives of athletes are represented, and Virat often talks about feminism and the importance of family support.

Their authenticity and willingness to speak out on important matters give them credibility, making their partnership with Puma feel more intentional and genuine. Unlike other celebrity couples, they don't do many ads together, and when they do, it’s clear it’s not just for the money. Their presence in a campaign is impactful because it’s rare and well-considered,” she adds.

Dasgupta of INEXGRO brand believes that Virat and Anushka embody a fantastic blend of performance values and family values. “This can help brands build genuine wholesome personas,” he says.