How The Great Khali’s life changed when he had KFC’s double down burger

In the ad, Khali can be seen pedaling on his grandmother’s old sewing machine and goes on to add that he has mastered the art of embroidery. In his peculiar tone, Khali says that he was bored of his mundane lifestyle and the same routine day in and day out. And then the moment of magic happened when he tastes KFC’s Double Down Burger for the first time and feels that his life has suddenly changed. It is then that he stumbles upon his grandmother’s old sewing machine and masters the art of embroidery.