HP India launches ‘Ho Jayega’ campaign with a new product

Commenting on the launch of the film, Prashant Jain, CMO, HP India, said, “Small businesses in India are embracing technology and transforming their operations. When it comes to printing, they seek reliability and ease of use. This new campaign positions the new line of HP Smart Tank printers as the most dependable printing option for them. For us, the "ho jayega" campaign is a celebration of the dependability of the Indian small business owner, while highlighting the Smart Tank printers' compelling features.”