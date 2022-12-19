HP India launches ‘Ho Jayega’ campaign with a new product

The brand has launched three ad- films under this to encourage small businesses in India.
HP India has revealed a ‘Ho Jayega’ campaign to inspire and encourage small business in India with a launch of a new product- HP smart tank printer gives micro & small businesses.
The campaign is inspired by the resilience of millions of micro and small business owners. The film highlights the unassuming but resilient man who toils away quietly, behind the scenes.
It captures the will to survive due to their resilience, adaptability, and drive to do something of their own and generate employment in the small ways they can.
The films feature popular actors Varun Sharma & Sharad Kelkar as two neighbouring business owners who have wagers on the reliability, ease of use and cost-effectiveness of the new HP Smart Tank Printer.
The owner wins each of the wagers owing to the thoughtfully designed HP 580. The film combines humor with a message on the reliability and assurance of HP Smart Tank printers and every time the new owner of the HP Smart tank printer proudly says, "Bola tha na, Ho Jaayega".
Commenting on the launch of the film, Prashant Jain, CMO, HP India, said, “Small businesses in India are embracing technology and transforming their operations. When it comes to printing, they seek reliability and ease of use. This new campaign positions the new line of HP Smart Tank printers as the most dependable printing option for them. For us, the "ho jayega" campaign is a celebration of the dependability of the Indian small business owner, while highlighting the Smart Tank printers' compelling features.”