HP India unleashes AI power with Randeep Hooda in new campaign

Sharing his excitement on the launch Vineet Gehani, sr. director - personal systems, HP India said, “AI PCs have the power to transform productivity and creativity for our GenZ consumers. Our ‘Be Unstoppable’ campaign is meant to empower the GenZs to pursue their dreams. This generation demands speed, efficiency, and innovative technology to keep up with their evolving needs. Our AI PCs are designed to meet these expectations, empowering Gen Zs to excel in their professional and personal endeavors seamlessly. We are thrilled to launch this campaign, which captures the unique journey of GenZs in a fun and engaging way, showcasing their unstoppable spirit and boundless potential.”