HP India unleashes AI power with Randeep Hooda in new campaign

The campaign titled ‘Be Unstoppable with HP AI PCs' conceptualised by Lowe Lintas is now live across all online and offline platforms.
In an era where AI in PCs are all set to disrupt the way to work, HP India is takes a step to create awareness about the benefits of AI PCs for the future workforce. HP created a campaign titled ‘Be Unstoppable with HP AI PCs’, conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, to resonate with Gen-Zs, the first digital-native generation, who are rapidly embracing AI.
HP's AI PCs are designed to support their journey towards success by tackling new and unfamiliar challenges. The AI features empower the young generation to achieve their goals and become an unstoppable force.
Sharing his excitement on the launch Vineet Gehani, sr. director - personal systems, HP India said, “AI PCs have the power to transform productivity and creativity for our GenZ consumers. Our ‘Be Unstoppable’ campaign is meant to empower the GenZs to pursue their dreams. This generation demands speed, efficiency, and innovative technology to keep up with their evolving needs. Our AI PCs are designed to meet these expectations, empowering Gen Zs to excel in their professional and personal endeavors seamlessly. We are thrilled to launch this campaign, which captures the unique journey of GenZs in a fun and engaging way, showcasing their unstoppable spirit and boundless potential.”
HP's new campaign shows how Gen Z can use AI laptops to boost creativity, learning, and teamwork. The ads highlight AI features like a dedicated AI chip (Intel Core Ultra), an AI assistant, and AI tools for video calls. The campaign follows two college interns, Alisha and Garima, as they use HP laptops to overcome work challenges. Actors Ahsaas Channa and Yashasvini Dayama reprise their roles as the interns, while actor Randeep Hooda plays their boss.
Commenting on the creative process of the campaign, Vasudha Misra, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas said, “The magical spot in advertising is to weave a narrative for a product which truly empowers its users and elevates their life state. With the HP AI PCs, we knew that each of the features are designed to not just solve day to day work challenges, but to give wings to the ambitions of the Gen Zs. The films capture the can-do spirit as our protagonists, armed with the HP AI PC, get past various roadblocks and pave the way to realizing their dreams.”
The campaign is now live across all online and offline platforms, reinforcing HP’s legacy as a brand that consistently brings innovative technology to India.