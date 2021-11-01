HP India’s latest ad says that the essence of Diwali is in lending a helping hand

The film is conceptualised by Studio Simple and directed by Milind Dhaimade.
HP India wants to highlight how the true celebration of the festival of lights is in supporting those around you. Its new Diwali ad film, titled Diye Se Diya Jalao, features Patel, an an old juice shop owner, who is worried about his shop being moved from a key location in a crowded market to a secluded narrow lane.
Patel says that the last year was tough for all businesses, including his, due to the COVID pandemic.
The ad then shows how Patel is taken by surprise when there is a long queue outside his shop one morning. He then finds out that the owners of the nearby salon, restaurant and apparel store have provided a helping hand to him by ordering juice for their customers from his shop.
The almost five-minute-long ad is a tear-jerker and delivers the message of hope and spreading brightness, this Diwali.
The film is conceptualised by Studio Simple. Sainath Saraban, co-founder and head of creative at Studio Simple, shared his experience of working on the film in a LinkedIn post.
Ad film director Milind Dhaimade also tweeted about it.
Need a full service agency for your project? Choose among 70 such agencies on afaqs! Marketplace now. Click here.