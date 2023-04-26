HP takes dig at Apple in new campaign

The campaign tells the audience why HP laptops are superior than Apple’s MacBooks.
HP India’s new campaign, titled ‘Power To Do It All’, takes a dig at, and compares itself to, Apple’s MacBook. The ads tell the people why HP laptops are more convenient and functional, as compared to MacBooks.
The ads feature popular actors Ahsaas Channa and Yashaswini Dayama, and show how HP laptops make the lives of students easier, as compared to the laptops of other brands.
The campaign was conceptualised by Lowe Lintas.
It’s a continuation of the brand’s content series, titled ‘Alisha & Garima Diaries’ that was released last year. The series was designed to showcase the USPs of HP laptops.
Prashant Jain, chief marketing officer, HP India, said, “Gen Z needs from computing, are beyond the ordinary. Our endeavour, at HP, is to make their interaction with technology intuitive and effortless. The pavilion range, with its mobility, design, and features like touch and eye safe display, solves everyday challenges and new needs of Gen Z, as they step into the world of high school and college.”
“This campaign has been conceptualised as a multiple part content series. It takes off where we left last year, educating customers about features that meet their needs,” Jain added.