HP unveils creator-focused anthem featuring rapper Divine

The campaign was conceived by Lowe Lintas Delhi and produced by Lintas C:EX. Commenting on the campaign, Naveen Gaur, Group COO – growth & innovation, MullenLowe Lintas Group, said, “Lowe Lintas conceptualised this film with Gen Z at the heart and core of it – a generation glued to the continually evolving digital world around them. We see innumerable examples of Gen Z all around us, changing the world with their ideas by the sheer force of their will. This was the insight that got us to tap into the real-life stories of four such Gen Z youngsters, who were redefining the world of tomorrow by creating new-age innovations enabled by the world of technology.”