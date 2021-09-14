HP unveils creator-focused anthem featuring rapper Divine

The short film highlights true life incidents of people who have used the power of technology to accomplish their dreams.
The creators’ community in India is diversifying with the massive spread of social media platforms. As a generation that makes different career choices, as opposed to taking up conventional jobs, it is not surprising that 61 per cent of Gen Z are creators. They actively try to convert their side hustle (a hobby) into a full-time career.
To enable a generation of budding creators in this journey, HP is launching an exclusive community for creators (HP Creator’s Garage), with the launch of the new ENVY portfolio (ENVY 14 &15). It will cater to the evolving demands of today's content creators. Leveraging the initiative further, HP has also just released a short film embracing true life incidents of people, who have used the power of technology to accomplish their dreams in real-time.
Divine, the Mumbai-based multi-platinum rapper, is featured on the titular track of the short film. Titled 'Kuch Karne Ka', the track, in association with Gully Gang Entertainment, tells the stories of creators who use technology and their laptops for the greater good.
The Creator’s Garage community is based on HP's garage legacy that provides budding creators with a springboard to learn from experts across India, collaborate, and demonstrate their skills with other creators. The learning community would include more than 200 pieces of content to help creators upskill, forums to share thoughts and ideas with other creators, and regular events and challenges for creators to collaborate on. With this, HP will cater to the unmet needs of creators, which primarily include learning new skills, collaborating on new ideas and continuous self-improvement.
As a part of its efforts, HP has onboarded renowned Indian creators from across the spectrum, including video content creators Be YouNick and Sejal Kumar, graphic designers Alicia Souza and Aniruddh Mehta, podcasters Varun Duggirala, Yahya Bootwala, Anshu Mor and Rakesh Tiwari. The Creator's Garage also has an association with platforms like FrontRow, which provide courses co-created with renowned celebrities like Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar, music composer Amit Trivedi, stand-up comedians Biswa and Raju Srivastav, and more.
Vickram Bedi, senior director (personal systems), HP India market, said, “The ever-growing creative community in India offers an unparalleled opportunity that inspires us to build innovative products that further their growth. With this in mind, we launched the HP Creator’s Garage to help creators build their skills and unveiled our new ENVY portfolio to promote flexible work.”
The world, today, is a witness to many Gen Z who make a real, tangible difference to the society around them with their thoughtful actions. HP’s Inspire anthem pays an ode to them and their inspiring real-life stories. The articulation of ‘Bringing Thoughtful Ideas to Life’ targets these Gen Z who believe in talking less and doing more, and create real change in the world around them.
Prashant Jain, chief marketing officer, HP India market, added, “We are inspired by young innovators, who are taking real action to solve some of our society’s most pressing problems. To support their ambitions, we are also launching the HP Creator’s Garage, where we are looking to enable them with the tools needed to aid this passion. The Creator’s Garage opens with focusing on content creators, who want to acquire new skills, learn from the best in the industry and really elevate their game.”
The campaign was conceived by Lowe Lintas Delhi and produced by Lintas C:EX. Commenting on the campaign, Naveen Gaur, Group COO – growth & innovation, MullenLowe Lintas Group, said, “Lowe Lintas conceptualised this film with Gen Z at the heart and core of it – a generation glued to the continually evolving digital world around them. We see innumerable examples of Gen Z all around us, changing the world with their ideas by the sheer force of their will. This was the insight that got us to tap into the real-life stories of four such Gen Z youngsters, who were redefining the world of tomorrow by creating new-age innovations enabled by the world of technology.”