HP's 'Walk to The Light' Diwali campaign illuminates the power of digital education for small businesses

The campaign is inspired by the strong spirit of small businesses in India. It encapsulates their remarkable journey towards digitalization, shedding light on the role of digital education for success in the new economy. The story is a celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit, emphasizing how Diwali marks the time for fresh start and new learnings. With this campaign, HP is encouraging the small businesses and larger community to learn new skills on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.