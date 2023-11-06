HP's 'Walk to The Light' Diwali campaign illuminates the power of digital education for small businesses

The film was conceptualised by Simple Creative Inc., and produced by Media Monks.
HP India released its Diwali campaign ‘Walk to The Light’, an inspiring story about an elderly couple stepping into the digital world for a better future. It highlights the journey of small businesses, emphasizing the power of digital education in today's fast-changing world.
The campaign is inspired by the strong spirit of small businesses in India. It encapsulates their remarkable journey towards digitalization, shedding light on the role of digital education for success in the new economy. The story is a celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit, emphasizing how Diwali marks the time for fresh start and new learnings. With this campaign, HP is encouraging the small businesses and larger community to learn new skills on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.
The story follows 'Sajan Handicrafts', a small shop facing tough competition. Janaki, the determined woman managing the store, finds hope in the form of a young girl named Lakshmi. Lakshmi steps in to help Janaki by teaching her the process of digitalizing the store, including digital inventory management, store discovery, and brand building, all facilitated by the power of a HP PC. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Janaki surprises her husband, Santosh, by revealing their newfound digital presence, bringing immense joy to their lives.
Commenting on the launch of the film, Prashant Jain, CMO, HP India, said, “Technology adoption by a small business can transform its operations. The ‘Walk to The Light’ campaign is inspired by the remarkable journey small businesses in India are taking to grow their businesses. This initiative underscores HP’s unwavering commitment to supporting these businesses & individuals. For us, this campaign is not just a story; it’s a celebration of digital capabilities revolutionising the local business ecosystem in India.”
The film, released in seven languages, highlights HP’s dedication to empowering small businesses through digital initiatives. It underscores HP’s Connect initiative, spotlighting the transformative power of digital education and its impact on entrepreneurs.