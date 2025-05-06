Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan share screen for first time in new ExxonMobil ad

ExxonMobil Lubricants, an ExxonMobil affiliate in India, has launched a new commercial as part of its ‘Unforgettable Journeys’ campaign, featuring Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. The commercial highlights Mobil 1, a synthetic engine oil, and draws a connection between Hrithik’s drive and the performance of Mobil 1.

The latest commercial brings together Hrithik Roshan and his father, Indian film producer and director, Rakesh Roshan, on-screen for the very first time. The campaign marks Hrithik Roshan's 25 years in the film industry since his debut in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. It highlights his consistent performance and links his career journey to India's progress as a nation.

Charlene Pereira, managing director, ExxonMobil Lubricants, said, “For decades, Mobil 1 has proven to perform in the toughest conditions—lab-tested, road-driven, and track-proven—with engines still in remarkable condition after significant mileage. The Mobil 1™ brand commitment is to deliver the most innovative and highest performance engine oils that “keep your engine running like new” so you can freely explore India and enjoy life to the fullest.”

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who joined Mobil as a brand ambassador in 2023, expressed his excitement about continuing the ‘Unforgettable Journeys’ campaign. Talking about the campaign, he said, "My collaboration with Mobil 1 has always felt effortless, it’s an engine oil brand that stands for the highest performance and innovation, attributes that exude confidence. The 'Unforgettable Journeys' campaign speaks to my own belief that life isn’t just about destinations – it’s about the experiences that shape an Unforgettable Journey. This campaign has given me one such unforgettable and incredibly special experience - the opportunity to share screen with my father, for the very first time."

Indian film producer and director, Rakesh Roshan, added, “I’m truly excited to share the screen with my son Hrithik, for the first time. It’s a special moment, not just as a father but as someone who’s witnessed his incredible journey. Our collaboration in the ‘Unforgettable Journeys’ campaign feels even more meaningful, as we both share a passion for the pursuit of excellence.”

The commercial is now live across television and digital platforms.