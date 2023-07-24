Hrithik Roshan directs his ad campaign for Arrow

Hrithik donned the director’s hat for this ad and talks about his experience in the film, explaining how he believes that ‘Every Special Moment Deserves an Arrow’. The brand’s message has always been to help customers feel on top of the world with Arrow. The latest film directed by the Bollywood star builds on this inspiring message and emphasizes the fact that every special moment from an office convention or the day you propose to your child’s convocation or your directorial debut, deserves to be celebrated in style with Arrow.