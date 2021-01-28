Hrithik Roshan dons a new avatar for Beardo

It’s for the latest digital campaign of the men’s grooming brand.
“Want to play God?” asks Hrithik Roshan who, by the way, is dubbed the Greek God of Bollywood by many fans. Dressed in a sharp three-piece suit, the Bollywood actor has donned an avatar similar to the men of `Peaky Blinders’, the acclaimed British period crime drama, in a 50-second spot for Beardo, a men’s grooming brand.
The ad, which is aspirational in nature, highlights the characteristics of a Beardo user - impeccable style, confident personality, and killer looks.
Sujot Malhotra, CEO, Beardo, said, “Conceptualising Don Beardo’s character was a very personal journey for us. We imagined him to be an epitome of everything we stand for - alpha, intense, charismatic, suave, worthy, sexy, someone you look up to, yet are in awe of his power, and he is always styled to kill (well not literally!).”
“In simple words, Don Beardo is a man every man wants to be. Casting Hrithik in this campaign was a conscious decision as we felt he could imbibe all these qualities and portray them effortlessly on screen. And, we are overwhelmed by the results. We, at Beardo, are committed to celebrating men’s attractiveness and style. With the Arrival of Don Beardo, we make visualising it, a real possibility.”